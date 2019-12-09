Quake in Florence area disrupts Italy's national train network

9 December 2019 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake hit north of Florence on Monday morning and led to trains across the country being canceled or severely delayed, including those on the national high speed line, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The tremor hit Italy’s central Apennine mountains at 3.30 a.m. with a magnitude of 4.8, the U.S Geological Survey said. There are no reports of casualties, the fire brigade said.

“Traffic is suspended, as a precaution, in order to allow the examination of the state of the infrastructure,” Rete Ferroviaria Italiana, the unit of the state-run rail company which manages the national network, said in a statement.

The company has to conduct checks on the line in the area if an earthquake is registered above a magnitude of 4.

