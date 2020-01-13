EU welcomes Libya ceasefire, says U.N. must lead reconciliation

13 January 2020 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed on Monday a ceasefire in Libya initiated by Turkey and Russia, but cautioned that the United Nations must lead the process of rebuilding the country, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“A ceasefire, yes it is a first step in the right direction, but what you need is a process for consolidation, for reconstruction and a government of unity. There is a long way to go. This has to be a U.N.-led process,” she told reporters after a meeting with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

“This is of utmost importance.”

