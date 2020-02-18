New French health minister: 'credible risk' of coronavirus pandemic

Europe 18 February 2020 12:35 (UTC+04:00)
New French health minister: 'credible risk' of coronavirus pandemic

New French health minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday there is a “credible risk” China’s coronavirus outbreak could turn into a pandemic, spreading across the world, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“This is both a working assumption and a credible risk,” Veran told France Info radio.

He said France was ready to deal with all the possibilities and its health system was sufficiently robust and well-equipped.

Four patients who tested positive for the virus remained in hospital in France, he added. An 80-year-old Chinese tourist died from the coronavirus in France last week, the first fatality in Europe.

The death toll in China has climbed to 1,868.

According to the World Health Organization, a pandemic is the worldwide spread of a new disease.

On Monday, the head of the WHO’s emergencies program, Dr. Mike Ryan, said when asked whether the outbreak was a pandemic: “The real issue is whether we are seeing efficient community transmission outside of China and at the present time we are not observing that.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran, India finalize negotiations on preferential trade tariffs
Iran, India finalize negotiations on preferential trade tariffs
Ankara Mayor's Office to buy RON-95, diesel fuel via tender
Ankara Mayor's Office to buy RON-95, diesel fuel via tender
Turkey's Hatay Municipality to purchase steel pipes via tender
Turkey's Hatay Municipality to purchase steel pipes via tender
Loading Bars
Latest
Customs committee: State-business dialogue needed in Azerbaijan’s jewelry sector Business 13:58
Kazakhstan’s oil extracting company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 13:49
How will coronavirus affect LNG demand? Oil&Gas 13:47
Association of gold refiners to be created in Azerbaijan Economy 13:47
AmCham: Azerbaijani gov’t accepts half of proposals from White Paper document Business 13:46
AzerGold reveals how much income it brought to Azerbaijan's economy Business 13:41
Iran, India finalize negotiations on preferential trade tariffs Business 13:28
SME Development Agency: Azerbaijan's jewelry market needs regulations Business 13:17
Kazakhstan looks to intensify exploration to increase oil reserves Oil&Gas 13:10
Ankara Mayor's Office to buy RON-95, diesel fuel via tender Tenders 13:07
Georgia, Ukraine outline cooperation in field of winemaking Business 13:05
Enagas’ net profit exceeds target set for 2019 Oil&Gas 12:58
Iranian company looking to develop B2B tourism Tourism 12:48
Nestle Food announces tender on integrated customs clearance in Uzbekistan Tenders 12:41
Enagas reveals decarbonization plans for next six years Oil&Gas 12:38
Turkey - Georgia trade turnover increases Turkey 12:36
Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-made cars China 12:36
New French health minister: 'credible risk' of coronavirus pandemic Europe 12:35
EU supports energy efficiency in Georgian municipality Business 12:34
Record-breaking oil volume extracted at Kazakhstan's Tengiz field Oil&Gas 12:32
Contribution of “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program to digital economy building discussed (PHOTO) ICT 12:24
USAID: Azerbaijan has unique potential Economy 12:20
Chairman: Domestic sales of AzerGold contribute to dev't of Made in Azerbaijan brand Business 12:17
Asian weightlifting championship moves from Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:07
Turkey steel export to Iran decreases Turkey 12:03
Uzbekneftegaz receives gas from newly reconstructed well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:41
European new car sales down 7.4% in January Europe 11:40
IMF team to visit Ukraine for technical discussions Europe 11:40
Orkhan Mammadov: Economic reforms in Azerbaijan focus on dev't of non-oil sector Business 11:39
Kazakh women, children aboard Diamond Princess where coronavirus is spreading Kazakhstan 11:27
Azerbaijan - in top five on milk production among CIS countries Business 11:26
France's Accor partners with Visa under loyalty program Europe 11:26
Number of real estate properties bought by Iranians in Turkey doubles Turkey 11:24
Mikayil Jabbarov: Association of Jewelers expected to be created in Azerbaijan Business 11:17
Uzbekneftegaz and Epsilon increase hydrocarbon production in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:10
Larijani hails Iran's achievements in fighting terrorism Politics 11:08
Expert: Capitalization in Azerbaijan's insurance market - insufficient Economy 10:55
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 18 Finance 10:50
Finland hopes to diversify, increase bilateral trade further with Azerbaijan: ministry Business 10:44
Fruit, vegetables prices not profitable for farmers in Iran Business 10:43
China regulator says epidemic's impact on industry 'major' in February China 10:41
Thai government measures, budget bill to help economy amid coronavirus - central bank chief Other News 10:36
Hungary eyes to import gas from Azerbaijan in several years Oil&Gas 10:35
Epsilon receives gas inflow at wells in Kultak-Kamashi investment block of Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10:31
Azerbaijani SAB company to expand assortment of dairy products Business 10:29
Kazakhstan’s oil & gas company announces tender to buy pumps Tenders 10:17
Iran installs power stations at Shahid Beheshti Port Transport 10:07
Turkey-Israel trade up in 2019 Turkey 09:54
Oil prices fall as market weighs coronavirus demand impact Oil&Gas 09:46
Russia’s Vladivostok to keep accepting cruise ships despite coronavirus Russia 09:41
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Feb.17- Feb.18 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:31
China to grant tariff exemptions on additional U.S. goods China 09:30
Israeli gov't natural gas revenues fell in 2019 Israel 09:30
Number of tourists from Turkmenistan visiting Turkey increases Turkey 09:20
EAEU - basis for strengthening of Kazakh-Iranian trade? Business 09:10
Czech Republic considers Georgia as important partner Business 09:09
Iranian company launches production of x-ray equipment Business 09:00
World Bank explains why Uzbekistan’s GDP growth to be highest in Central Asia Business 08:58
Japan approves bill to help firms to develop 5G, drone technologies Other News 08:55
Oil prices fall as market weighs coronavirus demand impact Oil&Gas 08:39
South Korean President says government should take all measures to boost economy amid virus outbreak Other News 07:50
Coronavirus infections slow in China China 07:09
Apple says will not meet revenue guidance for March quarter due to coronavirus impact World 06:25
3 people injured in warehouse explosion in Berlin Europe 05:38
Intra-Libyan Joint Military Commission resuming its meeting in Geneva World 04:51
Death toll from coronavirus in China's Hubei province reaches 1,789 China 03:54
Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight World 02:16
Mitiga International Airport in Libya's Tripoli suspends activity due to shelling Arab World 01:19
5 civilians killed in accidental explosion in Cameroon's restive Anglophone region Other News 00:29
Russian, Turkish military conduct patrol in Syria's Hasakah province Russia 17 February 23:46
Syrian forces consolidate control of Aleppo, air strikes under way Arab World 17 February 23:06
ICC trial in The Hague one option for Sudan's Bashir: minister World 17 February 22:11
Kazakhstan's Kashagan field's operator talks operational highlights over 2019 Oil&Gas 17 February 21:05
Azerbaijani banks to join Agriculture Loan Evaluation System Finance 17 February 20:52
Georgia's tourism industry has encouraging trend Tourism 17 February 20:51
Minister: Georgia confirms its reliability by active participation in regional projects Business 17 February 20:47
Georgian Kutaisi Airport to be one of leading airports in terms of infrastructure: minister Transport 17 February 20:47
New agreement between Azerbaijan and EU discussed in Brussels Politics 17 February 20:46
Container turnover increases in Georgia Transport 17 February 20:45
Analyst: Pashinyan's groundless comments in Munich left people puzzled Politics 17 February 20:40
Iran's Central Oil Fields Company discloses its technology needs Oil&Gas 17 February 20:26
ICT official talks on increasing cyber-attacks on Iran ICT 17 February 20:16
Iran reveals another satellite-related plan to be implemented until 2023 Iran 17 February 20:11
Iran Customs using academic capabilities to meet its needs Business 17 February 20:01
Uzbekistan abolishes ineffective tax benefits Finance 17 February 19:57
Uzbekistan's Commodity Exchange reveals its gold trade for January 2020 Finance 17 February 19:48
Iran discloses amount of funds allocated for import of products Business 17 February 19:43
Iran's export of dates down Business 17 February 19:09
Agricultural insurance up in Iran's Parsabad county Business 17 February 19:08
President of Uzbekistan to visit Turkey Uzbekistan 17 February 19:07
Iran discloses amount of investments made in Maku Free Trade Zone Business 17 February 19:07
Azerbaijani CEC makes statement on halting election results at some polling stations Politics 17 February 18:44
Azerbaijani insurance company discloses funds paid for treatment of cancer patients in 2019 Economy 17 February 18:20
Volume of insurance premiums in Azerbaijan in relation to country’s GDP revealed Economy 17 February 18:19
Azerbaijan's ART Group Logistic talks plans for 2020 Transport 17 February 18:09
Georgian company producing dried fruits to expand production Business 17 February 18:03
Gunmen kill 24 in attack on Burkina Faso church Other News 17 February 18:03
Turkmenistan, United Nations discuss joint action plan Business 17 February 18:01
IRICA confiscates large consignment of smuggled cigarettes Society 17 February 17:57
Make more purchases at “Park Bulvar” and win a ticket for two to Europe! Society 17 February 17:52
All news