COVID-19 cases rise to seven in Greece

Greece's Health Ministry announced on Saturday that three more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country, bringing the total to seven, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Two of the new patients had been in contact with the first two cases, while the third one is a man who had traveled to Italy recently, according to an e-mailed press statement by the ministry.

All confirmed cases in the country so far are people who had visited Italy lately, as well as their familiy members and friends.

The first confirmed case in Greece was reported on Wednesday and authorities have been taking measures to avert the further spread of the epidemic.