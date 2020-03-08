Head of Italy's Piedmont region ill with coronavirus

The head of Italy’s Piedmont region, Alberto Cirio, has tested positive for coronavirus, state broadcaster RAI said on Sunday, becoming the second regional president to fall ill in just 24 hours, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Piedmont, which is centered on the northern city of Turin, has been the fourth-worst hit region in Italy in the outbreak of coronavirus, which took hold last month. On Saturday, the head of Lazio, Nicola Zingaretti, said he had the disease.