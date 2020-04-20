Danske Bank board proposes no dividends be paid for 2019

Danske Bank’s board of director will propose that no dividends be paid for 2019, it said in a statement on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The proposal about the 2019 dividend to be made at the next general meeting would not change Danske Bank’s general dividend policy, it said.

The board had originally proposed to pay a dividend of 8.50 Danish crowns ($1.24) per share, corresponding to 49% of reported net profit for the year of 2019.