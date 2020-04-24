French minister: Coronavirus crisis not changing EU priorities on Brexit
The new coronavirus outbreak crisis does not change European priorities in the Brexit negotiations, French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
She also told reporters that a no-deal Brexit would be an extra shock on top of the COVID-19 crisis but Britain would suffer the most.
