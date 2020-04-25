Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,055 to 152,438
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,055 to 152,438, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday - a second day of deceleration after three days of acceleration in new infections, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
On Friday confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 2,337.
The reported death toll rose by 179 to 5,500, the tally showed on Saturday.
Latest
Hikmat Hajiyev: Political leaders of some countries make distorted statements on so-called “Armenian genocide”
Head of WHO country office: Azerbaijan fighting against pandemic by using best international practice