Car rams two police motorcyclists in Paris suburb

A car rammed two police motorcyclists in a Paris suburb on Monday, police unions said, leaving one of the officers in an artificial coma in hospital because of his grave injuries, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The act was deliberate, police unions said. Police sources said the 30-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and lived nearby in a working-class area close to where unrest erupted last week.

Psychiatric tests and searches were being carried out before a decision would be taken on whether to hand the investigation to France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor, a source close to the investigation said.

“Two police motorcyclists in a serious condition after being deliberately hit in Colombes by an individual who also rammed a police car. Thoughts with our colleagues,” the Synergie-Officiers union wrote on social media.

The officers had been stationary and conducting routine checks when they were hit by a black BMW.

Footage published in French media including the website of daily newspaper Le Parisien showed one police motorbike sandwiched between the crumpled bonnets of a police car and the BMW. Debris from a second bike lay strewn on the road.