UK's Hancock: Still too early to say when lockdown will be eased
British health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday it was too early to discuss when restrictions on daily life, imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, would end, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Asked whether people could plan family gatherings and holidays for late summer, Hancock said: “It’s still too early to say and I’m really sorry to have to give that answer, but it is.”
He referred back to the government’s five conditions which must be met before the lockdown can be eased.
Latest
Nar continues to provide mobile and online services to its subscribers during special quarantine regime (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev: Currently, one of main goals of our economic development is to reduce shadow economy
President Ilham Aliyev: Current period for us is a time when we must increase spending and help vulnerable citizens and entrepreneurs
Azerbaijan expands list of conditions for permission to foreigners, stateless persons for temporary residence