COVID-19 recoveries top 100,000 in Italy

The number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Italy has exceeded 100,000, according to the latest tally posted by the country's Civil Protection Department on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Recoveries jumped by 4,008 compared with 99,023 recoveries on Friday, bringing the nationwide total to 103,031.

Meanwhile, the number of active infections fell by 3,119 from 87,961 on Friday to 84,842.

Of those who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, 13,834 are hospitalized with symptoms (down by 802 patients over the past 24 hours), while 1,034 are in intensive care (down by 134 patients compared to Friday).

The rest 69,974 people, or 82 percent of those who tested positive, are quarantined at home because they are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

The single-day death toll as of Saturday was 194, bringing the total to 30,395 since the outbreak was first recorded in Italy's northern Lombardy region on Feb. 21.

The total number of COVID-19 infections, fatalities, and recoveries since the pandemic began has risen to 218,268 cases over the past 24 hours, against a total of 217,185 cases on Friday.