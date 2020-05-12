Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 933 to 170,508: RKI
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 933 to 170,508, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The reported death toll rose by 116 to 7,533, the tally showed.
