Nokia to collaborate with Microsoft in data centre software
Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said on Tuesday it would collaborate with Microsoft in the open source network operating system SONiC, which is used in the data centres of some of the largest cloud-service providers, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Nokia said it was making significant development investments in data centre networking.
