Serbia records no new deaths for first time in two months

The number of coronavirus infections in Serbia increased by 105 in the past 24 hours to reach 11,024, while the number of coronavirus-related fatalities remained at 237, the national health ministry said Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Over the past 24 hours, no new deaths were reported, the death rate now stands at 2.15%. Moreover, 12 people are put on ventilators. In a single day, 5,998 people were tested for the virus, with 105 tests coming back positive. The number of newly confirmed infections increased slightly, as Thursday’s figures showed 86 new infections.

Overall, 744 people are taken to hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus, while 209,797 people were tested nationwide.

Serbia reported its first coronavirus case on March 23.

Earlier, Serbia asked Russia for help to fight the epidemic. Between April 3 and May 18, a Russian unit fully disinfected medical facilities in more than 40 cities and towns across Serbia. Moreover, eight medical brigades treated 881 coronavirus patients.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,198,300 people have been infected worldwide and more than 334,600 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,000,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.