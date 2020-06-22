Nokia to cut 1,233 jobs at French subsidiary Alcatel-Lucent

Finland’s Nokia Oyj plans to cut 1,233 jobs at its French subsidiary Alcatel-Lucent International, equivalent to a third of the local workforce, two union officials said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The maker of telecoms equipment informed French unions about the planned job cuts ahead of a works council in the morning.

The CFE-CGC union published the job loss figure on its website. It was confirmed by Frederic Aussedat of the CFE-CGC union and Pascal Guihéneuf of the CFDT union.

A spokeswoman for Nokia France declined to comment.