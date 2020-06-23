Serbia’s coronavirus cases top 13,000

. The number of coronavirus infections in Serbia increased by 102 in the past 24 hours to reach 13,092, while the number of coronavirus-related fatalities climbed to 263, the national health ministry said Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Over the past 24 hours, one person died from the virus-related causes. In a single day, 6,025 people were tested for the virus. The national death rate stands at 2.01%. Overall, 332,342 people were tested nationwide.

Serbia reported its first coronavirus case on March 23. As the epidemiological situation in Serbia took a turn for the worse, the national anti-coronavirus task force Tuesday decided to bring back mandatory masks in closed spaces and public transport. Moreover, people are no longer allowed to visit hospitals until further notice.