Irish temporary COVID-19 jobless claims fall to 412,900

The number of people claiming temporary coronavirus-related unemployment payments in Ireland fell to 412,900 from 439,000 a week ago, government data showed on Monday, continuing a steady decline as the economy reopens, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Recipients of the payment, which is higher than regular jobless benefits and is due to be phased out next month, reached a high of just over 600,000 at the end of April.

Almost 50,000 of those have moved to a separate wage-subsidy scheme, the employment affairs department said. An estimated 410,000 employees are currently receiving a subsidy, a total which has been broadly stable for the last four weeks.

Unemployment, including recipients of the temporary payment, stood at 22.5% at the end of June.