Amazon orders 1,800 Mercedes-Benz electric vans for European deliveries

Europe 28 August 2020 12:05 (UTC+04:00)
Amazon orders 1,800 Mercedes-Benz electric vans for European deliveries

Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it had ordered 1,800 electric vans from Mercedes-Benz for its European delivery fleet, as part of the online retailer’s plans to run a carbon neutral business by 2040, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

A majority of the electric vehicles from Daimler AG’s car and vans division will go into service this year, the company said, adding that it had ordered 1,200 of Mercedes-Benz’s larger eSprinter models and 600 of the midsize eVitos.

The order is the largest for Mercedes-Benz’s electric vehicles to date and includes 800 vans for Germany and 500 for the United Kingdom.

It is dwarfed, however, by Amazon’s recent order for 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian Automotive LLC, a startup it has invested in.

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said in a statement the Daimler agreement was part of the retailer’s “journey to build the most sustainable transportation fleet in the world.”

Mercedes-Benz on Friday joined The Climate Pledge, started by Amazon last year, which calls on signatories to be net zero carbon across their businesses by 2040. The automaker has previously said it was aiming to have a carbon neutral fleet by 2039.

In 2018, Amazon became the biggest customer of Mercedes’ non-electric Sprinter vans, securing 20,000 vehicles for delivery contractors.

“Moving forward, we are prioritizing the addition of electric vehicles,” Ross Rachey, Amazon’s director of global fleet and products for last-mile delivery told Reuters.

Other delivery companies are pushing for more electric fleets. In January United Parcel Service Inc said it was ordering 10,000 delivery trucks from UK-based Arrival Ltd.

Daimler’s rivals are also working on bringing electric vans to market. Ford Motor Co plans an all-electric version of its Transit van in North America in 2022, and General Motors Co aims to start production of an electric van in late 2021.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Amazon orders 1,800 Mercedes-Benz electric vans for European deliveries
Amazon orders 1,800 Mercedes-Benz electric vans for European deliveries
UK transport minister: 'It is now safe to return to work'
UK transport minister: 'It is now safe to return to work'
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports to Portugal disclosed
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports to Portugal disclosed
Loading Bars
Latest
BP PETROLLERİ A.S. reduces petroleum products’ sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 12:06
Amazon orders 1,800 Mercedes-Benz electric vans for European deliveries Europe 12:05
UK transport minister: 'It is now safe to return to work' Europe 12:05
Turkey sends additional humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:57
Latvia ready to provide access to its sea ports to Central Asian countries Transport 11:51
Price for Tashkent State Department Store in Uzbekistan falls tenfold Business 11:50
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL increases diesel imports Oil&Gas 11:49
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for August 28 Uzbekistan 11:48
New transport company to be established in Turkmenistan Transport 11:48
Georgia reports 8 new coronavirus cases Georgia 11:47
Turkmenistan to sign new contract with Turkey's Çalik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A. S Oil&Gas 11:47
Georgia to insure unfinished construction projects in country Construction 11:47
Winter wheat sowing to begin in number of Turkmen regions Business 11:46
Uzbekistan establishes new innovative technopark in Tashkent city ICT 11:46
Turkmenistan to create department for cybersecurity certification Turkmenistan 11:45
Kazakh gas producing company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 11:45
SOCAR delivers LNG to Pakistan Oil&Gas 11:41
Prices for Azerbaijani oil continue sliding Finance 11:41
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 28 Finance 11:37
Japan automakers post 12% slide in July global vehicle sales Other News 11:24
Azerbaijan remains as top gas exporter to Turkey Oil&Gas 11:18
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on 28th anniversary of Balligaya massacre Politics 11:15
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports to Romania disclosed Oil&Gas 11:08
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports to Portugal disclosed Oil&Gas 10:58
Austria reduces crude oil purchases from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:46
Azerbaijan's life insurance market increases Finance 10:35
Turkey starting to test coronavirus vaccine Turkey 10:33
Iran to complete National Information Network Business 10:29
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Moldova Politics 10:29
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 54 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:25
Iran is prepared to transportwater from Sea of Oman Business 10:25
Iran increases trade with Iraq via Mehran border crossing Business 10:23
Uzbek Cabinet of Ministers reviews economic impact of coronavirus Uzbekistan 10:23
Iran to develop breakwaters in Kangan port Business 10:22
India reports record daily jump of 77,266 coronavirus infections Other News 09:50
Oil steady as U.S. producers, refiners avoid worst of storm Oil&Gas 09:34
Iran`s border exchange resumes with 30 neighboring countries Business 09:33
Iran launches new projects in Bushehr port Business 09:32
Iran to suspend exports of saffron Business 09:32
EU signs first deal with AstraZeneca to buy COVID-19 vaccines World 08:38
Uzbekistan registers new gold, uranium reserves Oil&Gas 08:16
Transition to "green economy" directly affects coal consumption in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 08:06
Turkey confirms 1,491 more coronavirus cases as recoveries near 241,000 Turkey 08:00
One more social flight Tbilisi-Budapest to be carried out for students Georgia 07:55
165 more coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:43
China welcomes Iran-IAEA agreement: FM Iran 07:41
South Korea stops short of toughest coronavirus measures despite case rise Other News 06:59
Child among 3 dead as storms lash Australian state of Victoria Other News 05:58
3 rockets hit Green Zone in Iraq's Baghdad Arab World 04:57
Trump says NBA has become like a political organization US 04:02
Moscow reports ten coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours Russia 02:53
World Bank pauses Doing Business publication to study data irregularities World 01:30
Two ecological parks to appear in Kazakh capital Kazakhstan 00:33
Direct flights to resume from Lar to Dubai & vice versa Iran 00:26
Argentina begins formal talks with IMF on new lending deal World 27 August 23:55
Kazakhstan's export to Europe down amid COVID-19 Business 27 August 23:11
COVID-19 deaths in Colombia exceed 18,000 Other News 27 August 23:08
Turkish lira surges after optimistic JPMorgan note Turkey 27 August 22:07
Several dozen students to study Georgian language, literature in Turkish universities Georgia 27 August 21:52
USAID helps Georgia to implement pilot resort management program Business 27 August 21:41
Iran expresses sympathy for Pakistan flood victims Iran 27 August 21:38
Volume of deposits increases in Azerbaijan Finance 27 August 20:56
Azerbaijani FM meets with newly appointed ambassador of Greece (PHOTO) Politics 27 August 20:42
State Statistics Committee discloses data on export of oil products from Azerbaijan to Malaysia Oil&Gas 27 August 20:40
Israel’s import of oil and oil products from Azerbaijan down Oil&Gas 27 August 20:30
Fitch Ratings: Azerbaijan's general government debt growth rates - relatively low Finance 27 August 19:59
Fitch Ratings: Large savings provide Azerbaijan with financing flexibility Finance 27 August 19:51
Azerbaijani athletes to take part in European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships Society 27 August 19:48
Export of Turkish cars to US drops Turkey 27 August 19:46
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Finland decrease Business 27 August 19:35
National Bank of Georgia sells funds to stabilize lari Finance 27 August 19:02
Most of loans in Azerbaijan issued for household sector Finance 27 August 18:38
German Agency for International Cooperation in Uzbekistan to buy furnishings via tender ICT 27 August 18:35
Export of Turkish clothing to Azerbaijan up Turkey 27 August 18:30
Additional investments to be made in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park Finance 27 August 18:18
Georgia completes first stage of project for development of greenhouse cluster Business 27 August 18:16
Kazakh uranium extracting company to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 27 August 18:03
Israel holds tender for flight to United Arab Emirates next week Israel 27 August 17:56
Uzbekistan outlines plan to support rare plants on verge of extinction Business 27 August 17:52
Israeli investors interested in Georgia's agricultural sector Business 27 August 17:45
Russian equipment-producing company to upgrade Kazakhstan's thermal power plant Business 27 August 17:44
Demand of banks at Azerbaijani Central Bank’s currency auction remains unchanged Finance 27 August 17:39
Baku Stock Exchange to hold placement of Finance Ministry's bonds Finance 27 August 17:36
Co-Chairs and Members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center congratulate First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 27 August 17:36
BP regional president for Azerbaijan congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 27 August 17:33
UN in Turkmenistan attracting investment in fight against infectious diseases Turkmenistan 27 August 17:23
Australia almost doubles 1H2020 oil import from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 27 August 17:21
Georgia hopes to increase frequency of international flights Transport 27 August 17:15
Uzbek farms to be compensated in case of liquidation Business 27 August 17:14
Export of oil, petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Czech Republic plunges Oil&Gas 27 August 17:07
Number of problem loans in Azerbaijan down Finance 27 August 17:05
Azerbaijan boosts import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 27 August 17:03
Rossiya-24 and Rossiya-1 TV channels broadcast interview with President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the birth of MGIMO Rector Anatoly Torkunov (VIDEO) Politics 27 August 17:03
Export of oil by Azerbaijan to Germany down Oil&Gas 27 August 16:59
Uzbekistan expanding internet, mobile communication infrastructure of Samarkand region ICT 27 August 16:50
Turkish construction companies carry out significant infrastructure projects in Georgia Business 27 August 16:48
Revenues of Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom plummet in 1H2020 Business 27 August 16:45
Demand for Turkey-made clothing on Kazakh markets shows uptick Turkey 27 August 16:32
Azerbaijan's SOCAR talks joint operations with BP at Shafag-Asiman block Oil&Gas 27 August 16:15
Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom expects noticeable impact on production due to COVID-19 Business 27 August 16:15
All news