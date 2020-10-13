EU's Barnier says not enough progress in Brexit talks
The European Union’s Brexit negotiator said on Tuesday there was some but “by far” not sufficient progress in trade talks with Britain, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
An EU diplomat who followed Michel Barnier’s comments to 27 national EU affairs ministers on Tuesday, told Reuters when asked about the chief negotiator’s message:
“There is some movement here and there, but it is not sufficient by far. Level playing field, fishery and enforcement measures remain the key controversial issues.”
