Several likely killed in suspected Vienna terror attack

Several people were wounded in central Vienna and some probably killed in exchanges of gunfire late on Monday in what the interior minister said was believed to be a terror attack, Trend reports citing Reuters.

An area of central Vienna had been cordoned off and police said a large deployment was under way.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF that the attack was believed to have been carried out by several people.

“At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack,” he said.

“We believe there are several perpetrators. Unfortunately there are also several injured, probably also dead.”

A police officer was shot and seriously injured and one person was arrested, news agency APA said, citing the Interior Ministry. One person had been killed, likely one of the attackers, local media reported.

Local media reported also that a synagogue had been attacked and shots had been fired in the area of a nearby square, Schwedenplatz. There were unconfirmed reports of coordinated attacks nearby.

“Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport,” the police said on Twitter.