France registers record 60,486 new coronavirus cases
France registered a record 60,486 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after posting a record 58,046 on Thursday, health ministry data showed, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The ministry also reported 828 new deaths from coronavirus, including 398 deaths in hospitals over the past 24 hours, and 430 deaths in retirement homes over several days. On Thursday, the ministry reported 363 deaths in hospitals.
