Why German industry is looking past China to the rest of Asia

Europe 8 December 2020 16:38 (UTC+04:00)
Why German industry is looking past China to the rest of Asia

Dr. Frederick Kliem is a visiting fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies and the Centre for Multilateralism Studies in Singapore.

Joe Kaeser, chief executive of manufacturing giant Siemens, is often referred to as Germany's "CEO politician," whose frequent public comments on domestic and international issues are intended to nudge the country's political establishment in certain directions.

In October 2020, Kaeser joined Chancellor Angel Merkel and Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier in a nationwide call for business to look beyond China in their Asia investment strategy. His comments shed light on radical changes to Germany's foreign policy.

For decades, Germany has been heavily invested in China, not just in terms of capital but in an unsuccessful gamble on a more liberal future for trade with and investment in China.

But in August, Germany joined an exclusive club of nations to release an official Indo-Pacific White Paper, the Leitlinien zum Indo-Pazifik. Much of the analysis so far has focused on the implications for the regional balance of power, with a lot of talk about how Germany is suddenly getting tough on China, and perhaps even joining an anti-China coalition.

What is often overlooked and is now important to point out, however, is that the paper's main theme -- echoed at business forums across the country -- is diversification. In other words, when it comes to the Indo-Pacific, Germany has recognized that it must find new partners, new areas of cooperation, and new supply-chains and investment destinations.

Germany's new Indo-Pacific guidelines symbolize a transformation of traditional German foreign and trade policy amid a growing realization that Berlin can no longer simply reap the rewards of a booming Chinese economy without getting embroiled in geopolitical dynamics. Further, it is as direct an admission as you will ever get from Berlin that Germany had become overly dependent on the Chinese market and on one-sided just-in-time supply-chains.

Germany's largest source of imports, China is also its most important non-European supplier and its third-largest export market. More deeply integrated into global supply-chains than most other industrialized economies and -- not least as a result of COVID-19 which saw severe supply-chain disruptions and shortages -- Berlin has become increasingly aware of the vulnerability of such one-dimensional dependencies.

Chancellor Merkel has laid out precisely the conditions she would like to see German businesses find she is urging them to explore: markets with a level playing field; transparency; legal certainty; and intellectual property protection. Namely, precisely the four main concerns that the European Union has regarding the Chinese market.

So, while it would be wrong to argue that Germany is becoming more hawkish on China, the call to diversify trade partners and supply-chains is about as far as Berlin will go toward addressing Germany's China problem as we will ever see. Diversification is a euphemism for reducing Germany's China dependency -- owing to international pressure as well as national vulnerabilities.

Of course, unlike Beijing, Berlin has limited means to force its businesses to abandon their Chinese operations overnight, and German businesses are not going to do that. But government statements that Germany will continue efforts to improve the framework conditions for businesses to diversify away from China, suggest that it could follow Japan by offering financial incentives for German businesses to bring manufacturing back to Germany or at least relocate outside China.

Calls by such highly influential business leaders such as Siemens' Kaeser are proving influential within the German business community and are helping to build momentum and national consensus on the need to look beyond China.

All this adds to increasing concerns among German business leaders about economic and investment security when it comes to China, which, in combination, will compel them to gradually turn their attention to other markets, especially in Southeast Asia, with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations taking center stage in the White Paper.

Berlin does not subscribe to a binary view of Indo-Pacific great power competition, instead preferring the multilateral architecture created and followed by ASEAN. The real German vision for the Indo-Pacific is based on the same multilateralism and institution-led rules-based order. This vision corresponds well with ASEAN's own priorities and has been music to ASEAN's ears. The knowledge that it will lead to concrete economic benefits for Southeast Asia is something of an early Christmas present for ASEAN.

Joe Kaeser has already singled out Indonesia and Vietnam as very attractive places to invest, and where he is confident that local conditions will allow for a fairly smooth and quick relocation process, while Economy Minister Altmaier has pointed to Singapore.

Local investment reforms in Vietnam have already boosted German business interest there, and the recently concluded EU-Vietnam free trade agreement will only accelerate this trend. As most ASEAN countries have been comparatively successful with their management of COVID-19, that will further help their economies to recover quickly and cement ASEAN's appeal as a German investment destination.

For Southeast Asia, it is absolutely vital to not miss the moment. Building on the momentum of the recently concluded 15-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership free trade agreement, ASEAN must further develop its economic community and advance local conditions to attract investment.

This will bring substantial economic benefits, including job creation and growth. And just as Germany is seeking ways to become less reliant on China, harnessing newly vacant German capital will equally reduce ASEAN's own asymmetric dependency on China. German-ASEAN business ties are as good a win-win as you will ever see.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Latest
Funds to be allocated for purchase of special communal techniques in Azerbaijan Business 16:39
Why German industry is looking past China to the rest of Asia Europe 16:38
Turkmenistan conducts mass planting of winter onions in its northern region Business 16:33
COVID-19 pandemic causes enormous damage to Georgian aviation industry Transport 16:33
Iran plans to reduce reliance on oil revenues in budget plan Business 16:30
Irrigation and reclamation facilities in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan to be restored Uzbekistan 16:30
ENERGO-PRO Georgia's financial results exacerbated by increased electricity purchase expenses Oil&Gas 16:30
Azerbaijan issues rules for using int'l, domestic flights during COVID-19 quarantine Society 16:27
Photojournalist of Trend news agency awarded at int’l competition (PHOTO) Society 16:23
Azerbaijani pomegranate producer to increase exports in 2021 Business 16:21
Number of enterprises planned to be established in Iran shrinks Business 16:18
Iran unveils details of exports from Qom Province Business 16:14
TAP has set aside 5% of initial capacity for short-term booking Oil&Gas 16:13
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender for insurance services Tenders 16:13
Azerbaijan to offer financial assistance to businesses affected by pandemic Society 16:05
Future Growth Project of Kazakhstan's Tengiz field continues despite spike in COVID-cases Oil&Gas 16:03
Working with OCO Global to increase attractiveness of Georgian investments globally Business 16:02
ADB offers funds to support vocational education in Georgia Business 16:02
COVID-19-related restrictions to repeat until vaccine availability - president's assistant Society 15:53
Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 infection cases accounting for Baku Society 15:47
Japan unveils $708 billion in fresh stimulus with eye on post-COVID growth Other News 15:45
Turkish-Uzbek trade turnover decreases in 10M2020 Turkey 15:33
Uzbek agro-industrial agency to buy vehicles via tender Tenders 15:33
Azerbaijan presents conditions for citizens to leave place of residence during COVID-19 lockdown Society 15:32
Public transport not to work in Azerbaijan on weekends due to special quarantine regime Society 15:30
Citizens' health to be protected until mass vaccination - Azerbaijani president's assistant Society 15:29
Georgian lari affected by tourism sector suspension and devaluation of partner countries' currencies Finance 15:16
Azerbaijan to give lump sum payment to needy people during tough quarantine regime Society 15:15
Afghanistan's activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in November Business 15:11
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 8 Society 15:09
Azerbaijan confirms 4,387 new COVID-19 cases, 3,133 recoveries Society 15:09
Iran’s saffron exports increase Business 15:09
Exit-entrance from/to Azerbaijani cities, districts to be restricted due to COVID-19 Society 15:03
Azerbaijan extends restrictions on Baku metro use due to COVID-19 Society 15:01
Georgian Eurobonds gain in November Finance 15:00
Azerbaijan suspends activity of public catering facilities Society 14:59
Azerbaijan continuing preparation work on first Victory Parade (PHOTOS) Politics 14:51
Azerbaijan brings back SMS-permission system as anti-COVID measures strengthen Society 14:50
Details of Turkish president’s visit to Baku disclosed Politics 14:44
Contract signed on reconstruction of canal in Azerbaijan's Gusar district Business 14:43
Exports via customs of Iran’s Semnan Province up Business 14:41
Azerbaijan toughens COVID-related quarantine measures countrywide Society 14:33
Azerbaijan Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund talks advantages of rental housing mechanisms Finance 14:32
New fund of aid to Azerbaijani martyrs' families to involve ASAN Service volunteers Society 14:30
Cooperation between Bureau International des Expositions, Turkmenistan to continue in future - BIE Business 14:26
Kaspersky Lab talks about most popular security solutions in Azerbaijan ICT 14:20
Iran launches new projects in water and power industries Oil&Gas 14:18
Azerbaijani ambassador harshly responds to Armenian FM (PHOTO) Politics 14:02
Kazakhstan’s major ferroalloy plant launches export to several more countries Business 13:59
Bureau International des Expositions talks training session conducted with Turkmenistan Business 13:54
Update on projects implemented at Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:50
TAP to conduct feasibility study for possibility of hydrogen transportation Oil&Gas 13:46
Azerbaijan introduces transitional stage in insurance system of bank deposit Finance 13:43
TAP zeroes gas price differential between Italy and Northern Europe Oil&Gas 13:43
Iran’s animal feed imports may decrease Business 13:38
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 13:36
Investments in communication industry of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan plummet ICT 13:34
Percentage demand of Azerbaijani banks for foreign currency grows Finance 13:31
Certain licenses issued for establishment of enterprises in Iran’s industrial sector Business 13:26
New metro station in Baku to be named 8 November by Azerbaijani president's initiative Politics 13:26
ODIHR opens limited observation mission in Kazakhstan prior to parliamentary elections Kazakhstan 13:19
Natural gas & gas condensate production starts in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Republic Oil&Gas 13:15
Georgia reports 4,673 new coronavirus cases Georgia 13:14
EU launches project to assist Georgia in strengthening links between business and science Business 13:11
President Ilham Aliyev played crucial role in Azerbaijan's military victory - expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:09
Azerbaijan's communications ministry improving quality of postal services ICT 13:05
Data on polyethylene sales on Turkmenistan’s exchange in November Business 13:00
Uzbekistan starts import of Udmurt dairy products Business 12:58
Exports from n’s Kurdistan Province growing Business 12:56
Georgia reveals structure of its foreign debt Finance 12:54
Iran tries to reduce inflation rate Finance 12:49
Solar power plant construction underway in Uzbekistan's Kattakurgan district Oil&Gas 12:36
Revenues of mining enterprises of Uzbekistan grows Finance 12:29
Azercell expands LTE network coverage up to 85% (PHOTO) Society 12:25
EAEU significantly increases export of wheat flour to Turkmenistan Business 12:21
Georgia sees increase in foreign exchange reserves Finance 12:19
Azerbaijani Air Forces training for upcoming military parade Politics 12:18
JP Morgan expects global oil demand to near 100 mb/d in 2022 Oil&Gas 12:03
Azerbaijan's export to France down in 10M2020 Business 12:00
Russia remains only exporter of polymer products from EAEU to Turkmenistan Business 11:52
Kazakhstan amends legislation to support renewables sector dev't Oil&Gas 11:51
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Finance 11:50
Turkey sees decline in Gaziantep Airport's 10M2020 cargo, passenger traffic Turkey 11:48
Azerbaijan increases import of Turkish electrical goods in terms of value Turkey 11:47
Kazakhstan, Indonesia trade plummets multifold amid COVID-related restrictions Business 11:44
Russia, Uzbekistan to discuss methods for detecting viruses, pests in plants Business 11:43
OPEC crude supply to exceed 30 mb/d in 2022, says JP Morgan Oil&Gas 11:38
Turkey’s Education Ministry opens tender to rent buses Turkey 11:13
Turkmenistan working on development of animal husbandry sector Business 11:11
Georgia taking necessary steps to avoid increase of bread prices Business 11:11
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Norway Business 11:09
Kazakhstan identifies national operator for tracking int'l road transport Business 11:05
Iranian currency rates for December 8 Finance 11:01
Iran’s Shahid Salimi TPP boosts its generation Oil&Gas 11:01
Turkmenistan increases imports of dairy products from EAEU countries Business 10:58
Azerbaijan raises import of ready-made clothing from Turkey Turkey 10:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec.8 Finance 10:57
Gap OPEC+ leaves in market could create space for other producers Oil&Gas 10:32
Investment in oil & gas to rebound slightly in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:27
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 10:27
All news