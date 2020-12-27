British coronavirus variant found in two people in Norway
The new variant of the coronavirus circulating in Britain has been detected in two people who came to Norway from the country, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said on Sunday,Trend reports citing Reuters.
The travellers, who were not identified, came to Norway earlier in December and health workers will follow up with their close contacts, it said.
Norway imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over the new variant, which is thought to be more contagious.
