Frankfurt airport terminal shut down over man threatening police

Europe 17 January 2021 07:33 (UTC+04:00)
A Frankfurt airport terminal and the adjacent railway station were shut down Saturday evening over a police operation on apprehension of a man who threatened the law enforcement officers, the German police reported, Trend reports citing TASS.

"A federal police patrol stopped a man without individual protection gear. He immediately began acting aggressive towards the policemen and said ‘I will kill you, Allahu Akbar’," the police said.

According to the report, the man attempted to escape, but was apprehended and subjected to luggage search.

The police pointed out that, during the incident, they received information that an armed man could be inside the Terminal 1, which led to temporary shutdown of the railway station. However, the information was not confirmed.

