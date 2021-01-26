EU exec to propose vaccine export registration by end of week
The European Commission will propose by the end of the week a mechanism under which pharmaceutical firms would register their vaccine exports from the European Union, the EU executive said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The Commission said the aim of registration was to increase transparency.
