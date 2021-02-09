Germany pushes for further reduction of new COVID-19 infections

The German government is pressing for a further reduction of the new COVID-19 infection figures. "The second wave of the pandemic has been broken, but of course it is not over yet," government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The recent development with regards to new infections and occupied intensive care units was positive. However, the goal of achieving a maximum incidence of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days in Germany had not yet been reached, according to Seibert.

The seven-day incidence is currently at 76 infections per 100,000 inhabitants nationwide, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Meanwhile, there was the "very, very real danger from the mutations of the virus," which are "significantly more aggressive" and would therefore pose a higher risk of infection, warned Seibert.

Germany reported 4,535 new cases on Monday, which fell below the previous week's daily figures, according to the RKI. So far, almost 2.29 million infections have been registered in Germany since the outbreak of the pandemic.