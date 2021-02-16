UK retail must stay open when third lockdown ends
Britain’s retail sector must stay open when it emerges from the latest coronavirus lockdown, sector veteran Stuart Rose said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“The short term need is for us to have some clarity. We need to have confidence that when we re-open again we will stay open,” Rose, the current chairman of Ocado and a former boss of Marks & Spencer, told BBC radio.
“Businesses are not designed to stop and start, you just cannot do that.”
