UK PM to address nation on roadmap out of COVID-19 lockdown on Monday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation at around 7 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Monday to unveil his "roadmap" exiting the current coronavirus lockdown, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Johnson will give details about his government's long-anticipated roadmap out of lockdown, according to the London-based Evening Standard newspaper.

He is expected to say that schools will reopen on March 8, when people will also be able to meet one person from a different household for a coffee or a picnic outside, said the newspaper.

Rules could be further relaxed on March 29 to allow six people or two households to meet outside, while non-essential retail will open before the end of April, according to the Sunday Times.

Pubs and restaurants should be able to operate indoor service by May but could be allowed to serve customers outside earlier.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.