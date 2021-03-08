UK reports 82 new COVID-19 deaths
Britain reported 82 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, a drop from 158 on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
New cases totalled 5,177 compared to Saturday’s 6,040, government data showed, while the number of people who had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to 22,213,112.
