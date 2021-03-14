Belgium's coronavirus cases exceed 800,000
Belgium has so far confirmed a total of 801,723 coronavirus cases, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The country's total coronavirus-related deaths now stood at 22,397. New infection cases are on the rise, albeit at a slower rate. From March 3 to 9, an average of 2,522 new infections was reported per day by Sciensano.
Belgium's COVID-19 vaccination campaign started on Dec. 28, 2020. Three types of vaccines are currently being used across the country, namely Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.
Some 721,826 people have received their first dose of the vaccine. Among them, 365,808 have already received the second dose.
