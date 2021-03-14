Belgium's coronavirus cases exceed 800,000

Europe 14 March 2021 06:02 (UTC+04:00)
Belgium's coronavirus cases exceed 800,000

Belgium has so far confirmed a total of 801,723 coronavirus cases, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country's total coronavirus-related deaths now stood at 22,397. New infection cases are on the rise, albeit at a slower rate. From March 3 to 9, an average of 2,522 new infections was reported per day by Sciensano.

Belgium's COVID-19 vaccination campaign started on Dec. 28, 2020. Three types of vaccines are currently being used across the country, namely Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Some 721,826 people have received their first dose of the vaccine. Among them, 365,808 have already received the second dose.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Belgium's coronavirus cases exceed 800,000
Belgium's coronavirus cases exceed 800,000
Italy aims to vaccinate at least 80% of population by end of September
Italy aims to vaccinate at least 80% of population by end of September
Britain must boost cyber-attack capacity - PM Johnson
Britain must boost cyber-attack capacity - PM Johnson
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Belgium's coronavirus cases exceed 800,000 Europe 06:02
Kazakhstan decreases trade with Russia year-on-year Business 05:11
Italy aims to vaccinate at least 80% of population by end of September Europe 04:30
Britain must boost cyber-attack capacity - PM Johnson Europe 03:42
China-Brunei joint venture contributes to local employment with latest education cooperation Arab World 02:57
French coronavirus cases near 30,000 as vaccinations top 5 million Europe 02:04
Bitcoin rises 6.2 percent to $60,791 Finance 01:17
Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" after AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots Europe 00:28
EU delegation in Georgia sums second day of Christian Danielsson’s visit Georgia 00:00
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan sign roadmap for implementing hydropower project Kyrgyzstan 13 March 23:58
Clinical trial of Cuba-Iran Soberana-02 COVID-19 vaccines carried out Iran 13 March 23:56
Turkmenistan increases export of ECO-93 diesel fuel Oil&Gas 13 March 23:53
Falsified mythic story about tigranakert is over - top official Politics 13 March 23:28
Mexico gets shipment of million vaccine doses from China's Sinovac Other News 13 March 23:15
Turkmenistan ratifies Memorandum with Azerbaijan on "Dostluq" field Turkmenistan 13 March 22:38
UK reports 121 new COVID deaths and 5,534 new cases Europe 13 March 22:19
Volkswagen's Porsche AG to raise stake in Croatia's Rimac to 24% Business 13 March 21:51
Turkey reports 15,082 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Turkey 13 March 21:28
EU Ambassador congratulates Georgia on Covid-19 vaccines delivery Georgia 13 March 21:19
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 14 Oil&Gas 13 March 21:17
Azerbaijani Economy Ministry opens tender to attract maintenance services Tenders 13 March 21:16
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 13 March 21:15
U.S. airport passengers hit highest level since March 2020 Transport 13 March 21:13
Free, open Indo-Pacific essential for future of our countries: Biden at Quad Other News 13 March 20:43
Weekly review of key events in transport sector of Azerbaijan Transport 13 March 20:42
German COVID cases could revisit December peak in April Europe 13 March 20:17
Armenia could not appropriate fortress of Shahbulag (PHOTO) Society 13 March 20:12
Retailers, shopping malls to work over weekends Georgia 13 March 19:36
Flights resume at Kazakhstan's Almaty airport after plane crash Kazakhstan 13 March 18:34
Journalists, heads of NGOs and public activists visit Juma Mosque in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 13 March 18:19
India among world’s top 5 investment destinations: PwC Global CEO survey Other News 13 March 17:59
Turkish company eyes setting up agricultural product processing in Kazakhstan Business 13 March 17:58
Iran's fruit exports surpass imports Business 13 March 17:57
Azerbaijan sees decline in volume of loans issued to gov't agencies Finance 13 March 17:56
An-26 airplane crashes in Kazakhstan Transport 13 March 17:36
Azerbaijan confirms 265 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 13 March 17:18
Azerbaijan to take part in 37th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics Society 13 March 15:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 13 Society 13 March 14:56
Barda-Aghdam railway being cleared of mines - Azerbaijan's ANAMA Politics 13 March 14:53
Bangladesh govt approves proposal to import 150,000 tons of rice from India Other News 13 March 14:49
Azerbaijani media representatives observe de-mining process in war-torn Aghdam - Trend TV Politics 13 March 14:07
Weekly prices on Azerbaijani precious metals grow Finance 13 March 14:01
Australia records first local COVID-19 case in two weeks Other News 13 March 13:53
Turkish universities feature on 'World's Top 500' list Turkey 13 March 13:52
India fifth most attractive growth destination after UK: Survey Other News 13 March 13:51
Iran's NISOC to accelerate process of collecting flare gases Oil&Gas 13 March 13:50
Kazakhstan records rise in output of products in processing sector Kazakhstan 13 March 13:48
US COVID-19 vaccines to be manufactured in India Other News 13 March 13:38
Results of study conducted on mineral water resources in Azerbaijan unveiled Society 13 March 13:33
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 13 March 13:24
Uzbekistan to supply mineral fertilizers to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan 13 March 13:23
Azerbaijani oil prices change Finance 13 March 13:21
Baku's Bibiheybat Ship Yard wraps up repair of floating crane (PHOTO) Economy 13 March 13:16
‘Uzbekistan GTL’ completes final testing of boiler burner ignition system Oil&Gas 13 March 13:12
Narendra Modi, Mohammed bin Salman interact over telephone, express satisfaction over steady growth in India-Saudi partnership Other News 13 March 12:51
QS Rankings 2021: The best universities in India Other News 13 March 12:45
India has provided over 48.1 mn vaccine doses to various countries: Govt Other News 13 March 12:43
Kazakhstan unveils value of payments of compulsory vehicle insurance Business 13 March 12:20
Turkmenistan looks to bring its cement plants in line with int'l standards Construction 13 March 12:19
Kazakhstan sees decrease in overall retail trade Business 13 March 12:17
Oil platforms being built in Iran Oil&Gas 13 March 12:15
WHO thanks Azerbaijan for hosting UN special session on COVID-19 Politics 13 March 12:13
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 13 March 12:06
Azerbaijan shows footage from Zangilan's Gyragh Mushlan village (VIDEO) Politics 13 March 12:06
New wells to be drilled at Iran's Ramin oil field Oil&Gas 13 March 12:05
New equipment installed in Iran's Jask Oil Terminal Oil&Gas 13 March 12:05
Georgia receives Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Georgia 13 March 11:48
De-mining of Azerbaijan's liberated lands essential - EU special representative Politics 13 March 11:46
Georgia reveals data on its exports of chocolate Business 13 March 11:14
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 13 March 11:01
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for March 13 Uzbekistan 13 March 11:00
ICRC to enhance its capacity and programs to address challenges of 2021 Politics 13 March 10:41
Turkmenistan plans to conclude agreements on procurement of silk raw materials Business 13 March 10:40
Court ruling suspends U.S. ban on investment in Xiaomi US 13 March 10:39
Pars Oil and Gas Company announces tender to buy pressure gauge Tenders 13 March 10:37
ICRC to continue clarifying fate of missing as result of Karabakh conflict Politics 13 March 10:35
Iran to reduce time of release of imported goods from customs Business 13 March 10:34
Media officials, NGOs, bloggers, activists of Azerbaijan begin trip to post-war Aghdam Politics 13 March 10:28
Iranian currency rates for March 13 Finance 13 March 10:16
Azerbaijan urges Armenia to provide maps of mines on liberated lands Politics 13 March 10:02
Brazil passes India to claim world’s second-highest coronavirus case tally Other News 13 March 08:51
CBI governor lauds Iran’s positive economic growth Iran 13 March 08:28
Turkey reports nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 13 March 08:00
Kazakhstan records 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, total at 222,671 Kazakhstan 13 March 07:54
Competitive tariffs make Azerbaijani electricity more favorable for Georgia Oil&Gas 13 March 07:30
Australia records first local COVID-19 case in two weeks Other News 13 March 07:28
At least 3 dead, 15 injured in Bolivian road accident Other News 13 March 06:08
Azerbaijan shares data of proceeds from export of oil products produced by Baku Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 13 March 05:11
U.S. reports nearly 4,000 coronavirus variants infection cases US 13 March 03:30
South American airlines brace for flight cuts as second wave of virus rages in Brazil World 13 March 02:36
Brazil’s health ministry strikes deal to buy Sputnik V vaccine Other News 13 March 01:38
Joint Georgian-Turkish regional projects - clear example of effective strategic partnership Business 13 March 00:36
European companies intend to continue activity in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 13 March 00:34
Construction of main facilities of Georgian Namakhvani HPP to be suspended Oil&Gas 13 March 00:33
WHO lists Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use World 13 March 00:08
Uzbekneftegaz laying gas pipeline in Mubarek oil&gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 12 March 23:57
Report calls for building renewal amid quake risk in Turkey Turkey 12 March 23:25
Hungary strongly supports Georgia’s European integration process Georgia 12 March 23:21
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 12 March 23:19
Ratio of net minimum salary to monthly average salary up in Azerbaijan Economy 12 March 23:18
All news