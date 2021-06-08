Spain opens doors to vaccinated visitors

Spain ended restrictions on travelers from outside of the European Union (EU) and the Schengen travel area who have a certificate to prove they have fully completed their vaccination procedure 14 days before travel, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This follows the country's earlier decision to lift restrictions on travelers from the United Kingdom from May 24 in an attempt to boost Spain's tourism sector.

Spain's Minister of Health Carolina Darias tweeted on Saturday that "Spain is a safe destination and we are in a position to soon regain our world tourism leadership, something that is endorsed by the excellent vaccination data that places us closer to normality every day."

Under the new rules, those who come from countries or areas not included in the list of risk countries will have access to a quick control with the QR code obtained through SpTH (Spain Travel Health). Also, once the EU COVID Digital Certificate comes into force on July 1, holders of this document will also have access to this quick control.