World's first 3D-printed steel bridge has opened in Amsterdam

The world’s first 3D-printed steel footbridge has been unveiled in Amsterdam - and it's packed with cutting-edge sensors that measure in real-time how it handles pedestrian traffic, Trend reports citing Euronews.

It was installed over one of the oldest canals in the city's Red Light District and inaugurated by Dutch Queen Maxima.

Designed by Dutch designer Joris Laarman, the 12-metre futuristic structure was created with a type of 3D printing technique using welding robots.

MX3D, the company that developed the technology, said the elaborate design of the bridge showcases the possibilities of robotic 3D printing in architecture.

"If you want to have a really highly decorated bridge or a really aesthetic bridge, suddenly it becomes a good option to print it, because it's not just about making things cheaper and more efficient," said Tim Geurtjens, who developed the MX3D technology.