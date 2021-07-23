Vaccinations slowing spread of COVID-19 cases in Spain

Europe 23 July 2021 15:12 (UTC+04:00)
Vaccinations slowing spread of COVID-19 cases in Spain

Spain's vaccine rollout has begun to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections and the country is getting ready for a booster third dose, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

"We are starting to see a slowdown of the rise (in cases)," Darias said in an interview with radio station Onda Cero.

Spain had registered a major growth in the number of diagnosed cases per 100,000 people over the past few weeks. The number jumped five-fold between mid-June and mid-July.

The vaccination rollout has gathered speed and Spain now has the third-highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the world, with 64% of its population having had one or two doses, setting it behind only Canada and the United Kingdom.

Darias reaffirmed that the target was for 70% of the population to be vaccinated by late August. "We'll need to keep vaccinating until we reach 100% or be close to it," she said.

A third dose will then be offered to Spaniards, she said. "What we still have to determine is when."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan dismisses ambassador to Austria, appoints new one
Azerbaijan dismisses ambassador to Austria, appoints new one
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Serbia
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Serbia
Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Malaysia
Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Malaysia
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan notes decrease in gold exports Finance 16:00
Kazakhstan's crude oil export to Italy up Oil&Gas 16:00
USAID, Georgia's Adjara Group sign memorandum Business 15:56
Azerbaijan dismisses ambassador to Austria, appoints new one Politics 15:53
Ministry discloses volumes of cargo transported via Turkish ports Turkey 15:53
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free travel for citizens of nine countries Kyrgyzstan 15:50
Significant funds to be spend on infrastructure, regional development in Georgia Construction 15:46
Kazakhstan increases gas export to Hungary Oil&Gas 15:44
Israel to suspend travels to Georgia amid COVID-19 Construction 15:43
Outbrain cuts valuation in Nasdaq IPO Israel 15:38
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Serbia Politics 15:37
Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Malaysia Politics 15:36
Turkey sees growth in export of chemical products to France Turkey 15:34
Turkey sees increase in exports of mining products to Azerbaijan Turkey 15:27
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for girder crane installation Tenders 15:25
Iran boosts chemicals import from Turkey Turkey 15:18
Tesla lobbies India for sharply lower import taxes on electric vehicles US 15:17
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Hungary Politics 15:16
Russia reports over 23,800 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 15:14
EEC, IOFC to enhance mutual co-op in agriculture dev't Business 15:14
Vaccinations slowing spread of COVID-19 cases in Spain Europe 15:12
Kazakhstan’s import of grain and legumes from Turkey up Turkey 15:10
Georgia’s import of chemical products from Turkey down Turkey 14:51
Gas deliveries from Azerbaijan’s Bahar field exceed 560 bcm Oil&Gas 14:44
Greenfields Petroleum discloses Gum Deniz field’s oil sale volume Oil&Gas 14:40
Kazakhstan-Indonesia trade turnover jumps threefold Business 14:37
Azerbaijan is working on railway to Shusha - Azerbaijan Railways Economy 14:35
Bahar field’s gas production falls below budgeted volume Oil&Gas 14:34
Georgia sees increase in export of nuts and fruits Business 14:32
Railway construction dynamically progressing in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Azerbaijan Railways Economy 14:25
Azerbaijan sentences more members of Armenian armed group in Baku Politics 14:23
Iran reveals export goods' value of Khorasan Petrochemical Complex Business 14:18
Azerbaijan shows footage of Goytepe village in liberated Aghdam region (VIDEO) Politics 14:06
Russia’s KAMAZ, Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automotive Plant sign memorandum (PHOTO) Business 14:03
Georgia shares data on export of vegetables in 1H2021 Business 13:54
Uzbekistan’s largest number of mortgage loans falls on Tashkent Business 13:51
Russia, Azerbaijan to support business circles on reciprocal basis - Deputy Minister Economy 13:45
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender to buy materials for equipment repair Tenders 13:36
Leading Russian company in field of information security entering Azerbaijani market ICT 13:35
Russian company ready to expand supply of train wagons to Azerbaijan Business 13:27
Iranian MP discusses importance of Vienna talks Nuclear Program 13:26
Covid: India 'hopes' travel restrictions would be eased soon Other News 13:24
Arunachal aims to achieve 100 pc first dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage by mid-August Other News 13:23
Iran's next administration must continue talks to revive JCPOA - MP Business 13:18
Iran sees increase in electricity capacity Business 13:12
Kyrgyzstan has three months stock of drugs Kyrgyzstan 12:45
TAP AG sums up market test results Oil&Gas 12:36
Business environment - important for economic co-op between Russia, Azerbaijan, official says Economy 12:36
Azerbaijani president extends condolences to China's president Politics 12:33
Greenfields Petroleum reveals Gum Deniz field’s Q1 2021 oil output volume Oil&Gas 12:32
Indian Navy exercise with UK’s Royal Navy carrier striker group Other News 12:28
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for repair of electric motors Tenders 12:28
New carpet enterprise commissioned in Turkmenistan Business 12:28
B Cure Laser developer halves IPO valuation Israel 12:24
Indian Union Cabinet approves 100% FDI in PSU refiners to aid BPCL sale Other News 12:21
U.S. House approves bid to add 8,000 visas for at-risk Afghans Other News 12:21
Azerbaijan plans to expand production of GAZ vehicles Economy 12:18
Rapid German recovery triggering inflation bottlenecks Europe 12:17
Georgia shares data on coronavirus cases for July 23 Georgia 12:15
Kazakhstan boosts raw sulfur output Business 12:13
Russian KAMAZ PJSC ready to invest in construction centers of Azerbaijan Business 12:11
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, defence chiefs discuss creation of theatre commands Other News 12:09
COVID-19 in India: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week Other News 12:08
Bangladesh gets 180 tons of oxygen from India Other News 12:07
Kazakhstan's monetary base down on monthly basis Finance 12:06
Business relations of Azerbaijan, Russia open up new prospects for businessmen - minister Business 11:43
Kazakhstan decreases import of goods from South Korea Business 11:37
Ukrainian energy ministry updates on modernization of Yuzhny oil terminal Oil&Gas 11:29
Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla begins 2-day UK visit on Friday Arab World 11:27
India raises concerns with EU, Russia over tea exports Other News 11:26
Azerbaijan cuts import of cigarettes from Georgia Business 11:24
'Plots and Images by Nizami' exhibition opens in Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:24
Kazakhstan allows import of cement from third countries Business 11:14
Azerbaijan aims to boost trade turnover with Russia - minister Economy 11:02
Baku port's role - crucial in cargo shipment between Europe, Central Asia - director general Transport 10:58
Azerbaijan's economy grows in 1H2021 - minister (PHOTO) Economy 10:49
Uzbekistan, Russia to create joint repair center for helicopter engines Uzbekistan 10:48
Presidential election campaign to start in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:42
Ukraine eyes to boost co-op with Azerbaijan in oil & gas industry – ministry Oil&Gas 10:31
How many ships Turkish ports received over 1H2021? Turkey 10:31
Turkey sees increase in export of mining products to Georgia Turkey 10:22
Kyrgyzstan's count of COVID-19 infections surpasses 155,000-mark Kyrgyzstan 10:04
Azerbaijan reveals volume of state budget surplus for 1H2021 Finance 10:04
Indian Cabinet approves central university, multipurpose infrastructure development corporation in Ladakh Other News 10:00
India supports Afghan govt, people's aspiration of peaceful, democratic future: MEA Other News 09:57
We support India’s bid to the UN Security Council as a permanent member: UNGA President-elect Abdullah Shahid Other News 09:56
India has been always first responder in times of need for Maldives, says UNGA President-elect Abdullah Shahid Other News 09:54
Georgia's debt to Azerbaijan decreases Finance 09:50
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for July 23 Uzbekistan 09:41
French company Thales raises 2021 sales goal after solid H1 Europe 09:38
Uranium field exploration company in Kazakhstan opens tender Tenders 09:38
Oil slips but heads for steady week on supply tightness Oil&Gas 09:36
Israel to reimpose coronavirus 'Green Pass' as Delta variant hits Israel 09:30
Azerbaijan reduces import of Turkish-made cars Turkey 09:27
Liabilities of Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan increase Finance 09:26
Twitter beats revenue targets with ad improvements, shares jump 5% ICT 08:54
Georgian banking sector accounts for significant part of total loans countrywide Finance 08:31
Kazakhstan reveals COVID-19 data Kazakhstan 08:27
Serbia interested in importing Azerbaijani gas through Southern Gas Corridor – deputy PM (INTERVIEW) Oil&Gas 08:00
Foreign ministers of Malta, Pakistan, Finland, Mongolia to visit China Other News 07:38
All news