16 injured in wildfire in Greece's Achaea region

Sixteen people were injured and dozens of homes burned as a forest fire ripped through Greece's Achaea region on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fire - which broke out near Patras located west of the capital Athens on Saturday afternoon - spread rapidly due to strong winds and reached coastal areas within a few hours. The injured were transferred to hospitals due to respiratory problems. People in nearby villages were told to evacuate.

A total of 290 firefighters and 77 trucks, assisted by eight planes and helicopters, were dispatched to extinguish the fire, the Fire Service said.

Fifty-six wildfires had broken out in Greece on Friday and Saturday, aided by a combination of dry weather, a heatwave and strong winds. Most of the fires were put out early on, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said.