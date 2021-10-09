Volcanic lava in Spain's La Palma engulfs more houses

Buildings near the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma were engulfed by rivers of lava early on Saturday, with the drama of the red-hot eruption intensified by the spectacle of flashes of lightning, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The magma destroyed at least four buildings in the village of Callejon de la Gata, Reuters witnesses said.

"During the early morning new flows have caused more destruction of properties. Helplessness and pain in the face of so much damage," tweeted Anselmo Pestana, the Spanish government representative in the Canary Islands.

There was also a series of 37 seismic movements on Saturday, with the largest measuring 4.1, the Spanish National Geological Institute said.

However, La Palma's airport reopened on Saturday after being closed since Thursday because of ash, Spanish air traffic operator Aena said. All other Canary Islands airports are open.