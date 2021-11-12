Gas price in Europe up to almost $950 per 1,000 cubic meters as trading opens
The gas price in Europe rose by more than 5% as Friday trading opened, according to ICE trading data, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
The price of gas futures for December delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went up to $943 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 79.75 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).
Later, the price growth slowed down to around $930 per 1,000 cubic meters.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Personal contacts between Azerbaijani, Russian Presidents aimed at developing national interests - expert
We stand in solidarity with President Ilham Aliyev that insulting participants of Great Patriotic War, glorification of Nazism are unacceptable - Russian expert (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new building of Turkic Council Secretariat in Istanbul (PHOTO)
Kyrgyz president thanks Azerbaijani president for 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as humanitarian aid