UK counter-terrorism police arrest three after Liverpool car blast

Counter-terrorism officers arrested three men after a vehicle exploded outside a hospital in the northern English city of Liverpool on Sunday,killing one person and wounding another, police said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A male passenger in the car was declared dead at the scene, while the male driver was injured and was in hospital in a stable condition, police said.

Counter-terrorism officers said they were investigating the case with local police and that they were keeping an open mind as to what had happened.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his thoughts were with those people affected and interior minister Priti Patel said she was being kept regularly updated.