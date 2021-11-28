Storm Arwen: Third person dies as gale-force winds hit UK

A third person has died after Storm Arwen lashed parts of the UK with high winds, rain and snow, Trend reports citing BBC News.

The 35-year-old man died after his pick-up truck was struck by a falling tree in Aberdeenshire on Friday.

The same day a head teacher died after a tree fell onto his car in Antrim and another man also died after he was hit by a falling tree in Cumbria.

In the Aberdeenshire incident, police returned to their own van to find it had been crushed by another tree.

Gusts reached speeds of 98mph in Northumberland, and about 120 lorries became stuck in snow on the M62.

In Scotland, more than 100,000 people lost power.

A rare red warning for wind was issued by the Met Office on Friday across the east coast of Scotland and north-east England, with the highest speeds of 98mph recorded at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland.

Gusts overnight affected "a wide swathe of the United Kingdom", the Met Office said, with buildings damaged and trees blown down.