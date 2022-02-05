EU, U.S. agree to resume trade in mussels, clams and oysters

The European Union and the United States have agreed to resume trade in mussels, clams and oysters from the end of February after they were halted more than a decade ago, marking another step in improved transatlantic relations, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Trade in bivalve molluscs, also including cockles and scallops, came to a halt in 2011 due to differences in food safety rules, but transatlantic exports will initially resume for the Netherlands and Spain and the U.S. states of Massachusetts and Washington, the two sides said on Friday.

Shellfish producers in other U.S. states and EU member countries can apply for export clearance under the agreement through a streamlined regulatory process established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Commission's Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety, known as DG SANTE.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said the two sides had concluded negotiations on Friday. The European Commission, which oversees trade for the 27 EU nations, said it had now adopted relevant legislation.