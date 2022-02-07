Spain to end use of face masks outdoors

The Spanish Ministry of Health and the Inter-territorial Health Commission on Monday agreed to end the obligatory use of face masks outdoors which aimed at helping curb surging COVID-19 cases, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Minister for Territorial Policy and the Government Spokesperson, Isabel Rodriguez, explained in an interview on Spanish TV network RTVE on Monday, that the government had "worked hand in hand with the Autonomous Communities and we have been actively listening to them."

She also said that the recent fall in the number of new COVID-19 cases and a fall in the 14-day incidence of the virus had allowed the government to "be flexible" over a measure that was reintroduced on Dec. 22 to try and halt the spiraling number of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The agreement between the central government and the regions was a necessary step before the move is expected to be approved during the weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, with it due to come into effect on Thursday.

Spain's Health Minister Carolina Darias had said on Friday that the government would end the use of face masks outdoors where a safe social distance can be observed.

All of Spain's 17 Autonomous Communities voted in favor of ending the obligatory wearing of face masks outdoors, with the exception of the Basque Region, which abstained.

The same meeting also agreed to increase the number of people allowed to attend sporting events, which is raised from 75 percent to 85 percent in events held in outdoor arenas (such as football grounds), while it climbs from 50 percent to 75 percent in events held indoors.