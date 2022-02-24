Command posts in Kiev and Kharkov under attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
The adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said that there were missile attacks on the control centers of the Armed Forces, airfields, army depots in Kiev, Kharkov, the border was shelled, Trend reports citing media.
Will be updated
