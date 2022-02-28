Ukrainian delegation expected to arrive for talks with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

The Ukrainian delegation is expected to arrive for the negotiations with the Russian Federation within one hour and a half or two hours, Head of the Russian delegation, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky told TASS, Trend reports.

“The information has been obtained that the Ukrainian delegation will arrive within one hour and a half or two hours,” Medinsky added. “We are ready for the negotiations immediately after their arrival.”

Medinsky stressed that the Russian side is quietly waiting for the Ukrainian delegation.

“We have been in Belarus at the place agreed with Ukraine since yesterday evening,” the Russian presidential aide added. “Unfortunately, the time of arrival of the Ukrainian delegation was postponed several times due to difficult logistics.”

Medinsky said that the Ukrainian delegation at the talks will be represented at a high level.

“The position of the Russian delegation for the negotiations with the Ukrainian side has been formed,” the Russian presidential aide said. “The Russian side is waiting for a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation near the Ukrainian border.”

The negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations will begin on Feb. 28 morning, TASS said.

Earlier, Medinsky said that an agreement was reached with the Ukrainian side on Feb. 27 to hold the talks in Gomel region of Belarus.