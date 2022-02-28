Energy will not be part of this conflict - Borrel
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
Energy will not be part of this conflict, High Representative Josep Borrel said, Trend reports.
"Like it or not, we have dependancy on Russian oil and gas, we are going to decrease this dependancy as quick as possible," he said.
In his words, that means renewables and hydrogen.
