Four injured in knife attack at university in northwest France
Three students and one professor were injured on Wednesday afternoon in a knife attack at a university in Le Mans, northwest France, French daily newspaper Le Figaro reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
According to Le Figaro, a man entered the campus with a knife and injured three students and one professor.
Local authorities announced that two students were assaulted, one professor received a punch from the individual and the third student got injured.
The suspect, in his twenties, is unknown to the police and may have mental issues. During the attack, he didn't hold any religious speech.
