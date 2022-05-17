European gas storages 40% full, pumping underway at record pace in May

The level of gas reserves in European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities has already exceeded 40%, which accounts for half of the targeted occupancy level for October 1. The pumping of gas into European gas storages in May has been underway at a record pace for this month since records started in 2011, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), Trend reports with reference to TASS.

As of May 15 European UGS facilities were 40.06% full, down by 3.8 percentage points compared with the average as of this date over the past five years, but almost 7 percentage points lower than the volume as of the same date last year. Around 42.66 bln cubic meters of gas are stored there now. Earlier, the European Commission (EC) suggested that the occupancy rate be introduced for EU gas storage facilities of 80% as of October 1, and of 90% as of November 1.

The UGS occupancy volume in the region has totaled 7.8 bln cubic meters since the beginning of May, which is 70% higher than last year in the same period, and 19% higher than the previous May 2018 record.

Portugal and Poland have been filling their storage facilities with gas most actively as they have reached 89.31% and 87.88%, respectively. UGS facilities in Germany are 41.46% full, in France - 42.24%, in Italy - 44.22%, in the Netherlands - 32.33%, in Bulgaria - 20.7%, in Hungary - 25.13%, in Austria - 26.06%, in the Czech Republic - 51.53%, in Belgium - 24.33%.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system have amounted to 5.26 bln cubic meters in May as they have been at record rates for the third consecutive month. LNG reserves in EU states are 2% higher now than in 2021, and 11% higher than a five-year average. That said, GIE no longer considers data on UGS and LNG terminals in the UK starting February 13.

Facilities on LNG regasification and its further pumping into European pipelines are loaded by 59% of maximum level now.