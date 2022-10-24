Slovenia’s ex-top diplomat Anze Logar scores nearly 34% of votes in first round of polls

Slovenia’s former Foreign Minister Anze Logar of the Slovenian Democratic Party has scored nearly 34% of votes in the first round of presidential elections, the State Election Commission said on Sunday after counting 97.84% of ballots, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the commission, Logar won 33.9% of the vote. He is followed by attorney Natasa Pirc Musar, an at large candidate, who is scoring 26.89% of votes. Next are Milan Brglez, a European Parliament member and a Social Democrats and Freedom movement candidate, with 15.46% of votes and Vladimir Prebilic, Mayor of Kocevje (10.65%).

Polling stations were open on Sunday from 07:00 am local time (08:00 am Moscow time) to 19:00 local time (20:00 Moscow time).

The State Election Commission said on October 21 that more than 68,000 Slovenians took part in early voting.