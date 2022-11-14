EU Commission president expresses condolences to families of those killed in terrorist attack in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the explosion that occurred on Sunday in Istanbul, Trend reports.

"My deepest condolences to Türkiye and the Turkish people after the brutal attack that claimed lives in Istanbul yesterday. My thoughts are with the families of the victims," she said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Hungarian President Katalin Novak, and the Greek and Algerian Foreign Ministries also expressed their condolences.