Leadership of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine killed in helicopter crash near Kyiv (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky, his first deputy Yevgeny Enin and the State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuri Lubkovich were killed in a helicopter crash near Kyiv, Trend reports via the National Police of Ukraine.

In total, according to the head of the National Police of Ukraine, 16 are dead as a result of a helicopter crash, with two children among them. 9 people from among the victims of the incident were on board the helicopter.