Police arrest 15 after violent protest outside UK refugee hotel

Police have arrested 15 people after an anti-refugee demonstration outside a hotel used to house asylum seekers turned violent near the English city of Liverpool, Trend reports citing Euronews.

The Merseyside Police department said a police officer and two civilians sustained minor injuries during the disturbance in Knowsley.

The police force said some protesters threw objects and set a police van on fire. The people arrested, who ranged in age from 13 to 54, were detained “following violent disorder.”

Merseyside police commissioner Emily Spurrell told Radio City, “It was incredibly dangerous and there were a couple of injuries amongst the police officers.”

The Home Office has been using the hotel to temporarily house asylum seekers since last year, according to local media.

George Howarth, who represents Knowsley in the UK Parliament, said the violence did not reflect the community.