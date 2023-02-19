Italian PM Meloni to visit Kyiv on Monday to meet Zelensky

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will travel to Kyiv on Monday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a political source said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Despite friction on the issue within her rightist ruling coalition and divided public opinion, Meloni has been a firm supporter of Ukraine.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, one of Forza Italia's founders that is part of Meloni's coalition, said on Saturday he had met with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of a Group of Seven meeting in Munich, reassuring him of Italy's support.

Italy and France have recently finalised talks over delivery of an advanced air defence system to Kyiv in the spring.